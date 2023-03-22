Marcum Wealth LLC Has $223,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Marcum Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 64,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after buying an additional 11,385 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 156,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after buying an additional 47,365 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FISV has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $113.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.69 and its 200 day moving average is $103.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $119.48.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $68,520,671.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,647,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,365,741.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $111,646.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,176,463.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $68,520,671.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,365,741.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,755,044 shares of company stock worth $179,073,098. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Further Reading

