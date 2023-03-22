Marcum Wealth LLC Has $276,000 Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Marcum Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Allstate by 384.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,764 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Allstate by 549.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,476,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,361,000 after buying an additional 2,095,124 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,572,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,333,000 after purchasing an additional 759,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,417,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,631,000 after purchasing an additional 751,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.31.

Allstate Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of ALL opened at $112.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of -21.15, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.70. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -66.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

