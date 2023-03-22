Marcum Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exelon

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $40.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.28. The firm has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.60. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.36.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Featured Stories

