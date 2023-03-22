Marcum Wealth LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in ASML by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in ASML by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in ASML by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in ASML by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML opened at $642.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $363.15 and a 12-month high of $714.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $646.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $561.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.267 dividend. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.53%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KBC Securities cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $688.92.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

