Marcum Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SUSA. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 727,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 705,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,282,000 after purchasing an additional 90,891 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 408,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,029,000 after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 366,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 351,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,711,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SUSA stock opened at $85.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.42 and its 200-day moving average is $83.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.01. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $73.86 and a 52 week high of $99.35.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

