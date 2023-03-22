Marcum Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,238,000 after acquiring an additional 13,889 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,003,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $334,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG stock opened at $63.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.90 and its 200 day moving average is $58.95. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $76.90.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

