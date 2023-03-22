Marcum Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 429 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $505.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.26.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV stock opened at $469.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $111.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.02 and a 12-month high of $549.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $478.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $491.36.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.