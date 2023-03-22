Marcum Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at $223,579.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at $223,579.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $53.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.02 and its 200 day moving average is $71.28. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.14 and a 1 year high of $106.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -7.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.91.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

