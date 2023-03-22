Marcum Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in Micron Technology by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 28,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,990 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Micron Technology by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 979,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,134,000 after purchasing an additional 105,788 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in Micron Technology by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 15,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in Micron Technology by 169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 6,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,193,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,000 shares of company stock worth $3,982,190. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Mizuho raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.26.

Micron Technology stock opened at $58.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.79. The company has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.39. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $86.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

