Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 121 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Marcum Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Novartis by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,313,000 after acquiring an additional 465,677 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,031,000 after acquiring an additional 193,519 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Novartis by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,577,000 after acquiring an additional 35,483 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,783,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,808,000 after acquiring an additional 402,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,547,000 after acquiring an additional 75,377 shares during the period. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Novartis Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $83.67 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $94.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.84 and a 200-day moving average of $84.83.
Novartis Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. Citigroup cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.63.
Novartis Company Profile
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novartis (NVS)
- On Holding AG Sprints Higher on Margin Expansion and Guidance
- Price Growth & Yield: For That Magical Combo, Leave the U.S.
- Game-Changing News For Tesla Investors
- DOW New Hghs Coming Sooner Than Later
- The Tide Is Turning For Harley-Davidson
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.