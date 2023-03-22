Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 121 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Marcum Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Novartis by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,313,000 after acquiring an additional 465,677 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,031,000 after acquiring an additional 193,519 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Novartis by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,577,000 after acquiring an additional 35,483 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,783,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,808,000 after acquiring an additional 402,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,547,000 after acquiring an additional 75,377 shares during the period. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $83.67 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $94.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.84 and a 200-day moving average of $84.83.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $3.4694 per share. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 71.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. Citigroup cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.63.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.