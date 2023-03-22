Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 126 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Marcum Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.50.

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,405,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ACN opened at $257.62 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $345.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $272.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.50.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

