Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 1,919 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Marcum Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 97,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 26,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Price Performance

KEY stock opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $106,772.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,121 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,855,905.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.87.

KeyCorp Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

