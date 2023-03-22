Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 76 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Marcum Wealth LLC cut its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock opened at $347.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $361.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $366.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $298.49 and a twelve month high of $401.78.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.15 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.30.

In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

