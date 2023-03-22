Marquette Asset Management LLC Sells 3,208 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Marquette Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,208 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 5,622,494 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after buying an additional 353,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 87.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,959,000 after buying an additional 273,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 214.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 343,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,427,000 after buying an additional 233,881 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $186.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $219.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.