Marquette Asset Management LLC Sells 560 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Marquette Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.
In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,740 shares in the company, valued at $14,474,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,245 shares of company stock worth $7,174,078. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $104.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $143.79.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
