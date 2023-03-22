Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Stake Lifted by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $870,000. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

Maxeon Solar Technologies Stock Up 10.2 %

MAXN stock opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $28.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Maxeon Solar Technologies Profile

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maxeon Solar Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

(Get Rating)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.