Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Medpace by 12.1% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 183,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,028,000 after acquiring an additional 19,884 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 28.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 26.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $184.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.87. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.94 and a 1-year high of $241.48.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.09 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 60.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MEDP. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

