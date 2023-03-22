MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Sells $499,966.95 in Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) Director Karen Seaberg sold 5,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.33, for a total transaction of $499,966.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 162,746 shares in the company, valued at $15,026,338.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Karen Seaberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Karen Seaberg sold 5,431 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $499,597.69.

On Monday, March 13th, Karen Seaberg sold 5,289 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $497,800.68.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Karen Seaberg sold 5,126 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $494,197.66.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Karen Seaberg sold 2,016 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $199,987.20.

On Monday, February 27th, Karen Seaberg sold 5,217 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $523,056.42.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Karen Seaberg sold 2,100 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $205,233.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Karen Seaberg sold 3,500 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $361,865.00.

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of MGPI stock opened at $95.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 4.31. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a one year low of $81.57 and a one year high of $125.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.88.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGP Ingredients

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGPI. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MGPI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

