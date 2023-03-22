Moody National Bank Trust Division Invests $374,000 in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,376,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,034,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.37. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $47.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

