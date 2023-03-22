Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,231 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.4% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,103,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,083,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,733 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 44,250,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,718,000 after purchasing an additional 951,579 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,010,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,675 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,991,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,865,000 after purchasing an additional 89,844 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,388,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,057,417,000 after purchasing an additional 445,474 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.37. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $47.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

