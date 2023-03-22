Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,239 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.9% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance
VEA stock opened at $43.76 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $49.06. The stock has a market cap of $104.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.93.
About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF
The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
