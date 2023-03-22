Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 247.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 420,402 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.38% of Murphy Oil worth $25,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 73.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 8,987 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 45.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 22.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 446,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,026,000 after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $36.19 on Wednesday. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.97 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.38.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $975.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on MUR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $474,237.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at $413,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Murphy Oil news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $474,237.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at $413,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $392,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,716 shares in the company, valued at $194,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

