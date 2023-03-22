Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 145.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,613 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.22% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $24,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 50,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,740,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,908,000 after purchasing an additional 37,538 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $372,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $3,565,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,037.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $297,986.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,217,802.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $3,565,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,037.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,749 shares of company stock valued at $7,706,823 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NBIX opened at $96.44 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.25 and a fifty-two week high of $129.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.67. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.03 and a beta of 0.50.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on NBIX shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.65.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.