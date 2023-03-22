New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Gap Up to $6.54

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.54, but opened at $9.12. New York Community Bancorp shares last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 32,868,624 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYCB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.45.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Up 6.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.06.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.71 million. On average, research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

Insider Transactions at New York Community Bancorp

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,850. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,639.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marshall Lux acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of New York Community Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYCB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,750,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,453,000 after purchasing an additional 13,681,486 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,054,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,241,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988,396 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,942,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,028 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,102,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,438 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

