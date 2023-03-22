North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 57 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in Dollar General by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DG. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

Dollar General Stock Performance

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG opened at $210.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.72. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.60%.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Articles

