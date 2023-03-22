North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires Shares of 1,645 iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI)

North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Well Done LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 36,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IAI stock opened at $91.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.05. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF has a twelve month low of $80.63 and a twelve month high of $105.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.82.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

