North Star Investment Management Corp. Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Country Club Bank GFN grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 106.6% during the third quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 15,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 7,816 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $47.92. The company has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.37.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

