North Star Investment Management Corp. Boosts Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 224.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 115.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 98.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 34.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $118.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $109.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $174.54.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.85.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

