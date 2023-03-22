North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 193 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 62.0% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 8,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth $229,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 169,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.5% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 15,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 27.7% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 29,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $79.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.83. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $89.74. The company has a market cap of $98.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 82.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Articles

