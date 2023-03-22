North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 198 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 252.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QDEL stock opened at $85.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.25. QuidelOrtho Co. has a twelve month low of $66.88 and a twelve month high of $120.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.73.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QDEL. StockNews.com began coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on QuidelOrtho to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup upgraded QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

