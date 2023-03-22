North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 790 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 99,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 8,237 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 49.5% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 37,857 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,587,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,994,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,621,000 after buying an additional 22,527 shares during the last quarter.

HEFA opened at $28.67 on Wednesday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $26.88 and a 12-month high of $30.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day moving average of $30.00.

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

