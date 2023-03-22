North Star Investment Management Corp. Cuts Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in FMC were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of FMC by 14.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,085,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,126,000 after purchasing an additional 386,465 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in shares of FMC by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of FMC by 17.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 281,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,797,000 after purchasing an additional 42,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $252,761.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,310.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,823.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $252,761.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,310.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,376 shares of company stock worth $1,465,016. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:FMC opened at $121.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.27. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $140.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FMC. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FMC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.08.

FMC Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.