North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $135,000 Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,962,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 34.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,647,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,002,000 after buying an additional 943,870 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 264.6% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,602,000 after buying an additional 769,773 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 38.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,341,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,105,000 after buying an additional 652,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the third quarter worth approximately $40,006,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $57.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.62. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $57.08 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.