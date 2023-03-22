North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $49,000 Stake in Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.07% of Renalytix worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNLX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Renalytix by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Renalytix by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Renalytix by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 13,782 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renalytix by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 164,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 38,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

RNLX stock opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Renalytix Plc has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.07.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Renalytix from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

