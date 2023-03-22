North Star Investment Management Corp. Lowers Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in PPL were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PPL by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,472,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,369,517,000 after buying an additional 3,419,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in PPL by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,600,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,140,463,000 after buying an additional 663,763 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in PPL by 6.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,969,000 after buying an additional 775,294 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in PPL by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,030,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,870,000 after buying an additional 57,150 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,643,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,356,000 after acquiring an additional 153,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PPL to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.63.

PPL Price Performance

NYSE PPL opened at $26.78 on Wednesday. PPL Co. has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $31.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.42 and a 200 day moving average of $28.10. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.75.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.57%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PPL news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $872,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.