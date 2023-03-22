North Star Investment Management Corp. Makes New $32,000 Investment in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 76.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 22.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MGP Ingredients

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $205,233.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 167,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,351,010.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,094 shares of company stock worth $3,281,705. 36.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of MGPI stock opened at $95.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.89 and its 200 day moving average is $106.06. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.57 and a 12 month high of $125.74.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.86 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 15.27%. MGP Ingredients’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of MGP Ingredients from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

MGP Ingredients Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

Featured Stories

