North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 108 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 663 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 102.6% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $110.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.99. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $157.77.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Featured Articles

