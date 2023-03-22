North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 656 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 656.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 166.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.75.

Insider Activity

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 1.3 %

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $221,269.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $79.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.21. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.24 and a fifty-two week high of $149.14.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

