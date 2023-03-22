North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 100 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth about $425,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,213,000 after buying an additional 16,952 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.95, for a total value of $927,823.15. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,685,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,491,961.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.86, for a total transaction of $622,861.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,668,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,039,498.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.95, for a total value of $927,823.15. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,685,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,491,961.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,571 shares of company stock valued at $27,252,291 in the last ninety days. 41.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $187.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.00 and its 200-day moving average is $226.29. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.21 and a 1 year high of $293.64.

MORN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners downgraded Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Morningstar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

