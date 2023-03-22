North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 118,355 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 97.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,640 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 118,355 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 72,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 51.1% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 296,381 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 3.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,258 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 3.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.58. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Telephone and Data Systems Increases Dividend

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -924.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

About Telephone and Data Systems



Telephone & Data Systems, Inc is a diversified telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of communications services, retail wireless connections, broadband, video, and voice connections. It operates through the following segments: UScellular, TDS Telecom, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other.

