North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 2,455 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $441,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 59.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,098,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 409,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 24.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 415,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 80,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $17.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.36. Pan American Silver Corp. has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $30.56.

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $375.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.65 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.54%.

PAAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Pan American Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pan American Silver presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.30.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the operation and development of, and exploration for silver and gold producing properties and assets. The firm operates through the Silver and Gold segments. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

