North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 53 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Biogen by 268.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,182 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 164.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,026,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,277,000 after purchasing an additional 638,196 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 48.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,534,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,717,000 after purchasing an additional 503,584 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 48.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,293,000 after purchasing an additional 501,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 29.0% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 937,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,325,000 after purchasing an additional 210,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.38.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $266.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $278.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.92. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $311.88.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. Biogen’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

