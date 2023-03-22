North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 598 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 146.7% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Novartis by 42.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 38.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $83.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $94.26. The firm has a market cap of $185.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.84 and a 200 day moving average of $84.83.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $3.4694 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. Novartis’s payout ratio is 71.61%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.63.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.