North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 89 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 50.8% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 24.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period.

SOXX stock opened at $430.79 on Wednesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $287.82 and a fifty-two week high of $501.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $410.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.02. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.30.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

