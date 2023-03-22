North Star Investment Management Corp. Takes Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXON. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 103.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 40.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 12.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,545,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total value of $125,599.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,201.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.73, for a total value of $783,370.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,643.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total value of $125,599.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,201.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 344,672 shares of company stock valued at $65,155,942 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 2.8 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $219.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.44. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.49 and a 1 year high of $226.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $177.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.64.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

