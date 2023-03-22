Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 742.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,443 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NCLH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 729.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 57.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of NCLH opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $23.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average of $15.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 88.14% and a negative return on equity of 180.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.04.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

Featured Stories

