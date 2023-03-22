Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Nucor were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 12.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,935,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $828,592,000 after buying an additional 878,821 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,214,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,840,000 after buying an additional 212,404 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,471,000 after purchasing an additional 176,738 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Nucor by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,729,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,625,000 after purchasing an additional 446,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Nucor by 11.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,456,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,862,000 after acquiring an additional 154,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total value of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,293,025.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,293,025.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $438,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,596,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,575 shares of company stock worth $1,630,000. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:NUE opened at $152.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.59. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.44.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Articles

