Old Port Advisors Sells 1,392 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Old Port Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 15,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.92 and its 200 day moving average is $39.37. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $47.92. The stock has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

