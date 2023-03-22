Old Port Advisors Trims Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Old Port Advisors lessened its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ opened at $81.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $113.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.29.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

