OneAscent Financial Services LLC Makes New $332,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 106.6% during the third quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 15,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.37. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $47.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

